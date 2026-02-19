H-E-B Plus on Waldron Road plans $185,000 curbside expansion project starting in March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff shoppers could soon see some changes at their neighborhood H-E-B.

According to state records, the H-E-B Plus store on Waldron Road is set to undergo a curbside expansion project. Construction is expected to begin March 16 and wrap up by early June, with an estimated cost of about $185,000.

The Waldron Road store serves families in Flour Bluff and nearby North Padre Island, and it's been a staple in the community for years.

