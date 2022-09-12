H-E-B introduces debit card that offers cash back and other bonuses for purchases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At H-E-B, it literally pays to be a Texan! H-E-B has announced a Debit Account program that will give customers five percent cash back when they buy qualifying H-E-B brand products.

According to a release, the H-E-B Debit Card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The debit card acts as a spending card with an optional savings account and provides users benefits such as free cash withdrawals at H-E-B branded ATMs and no monthly fees to maintain an account.

Users of the program can get paid up to two days earlier with direct deposit and so many more perks.

To receive the cash back benefit, customers use the H-E-B Debit Card to purchase items in the H-E-B family of brands, which include thousands of products from H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field and Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.

Once a transaction is complete on the debit card, the cash back amount will be automatically issued to the customer’s H-E-B Debit account.

The cash back program is only available for purchases of eligible items at H-E-B stores and heb.com for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing.

“With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks," said Nathan.

Customers can add funds to their debit account by linking another debit card to get funds in minutes, add other bank accounts, and add cash at their nearest H-E-B.

By enrolling in direct deposit, users can also get paid up to two days earlier.

"Customers can set up direct deposit to get paid up to 2 days faster from paychecks, income tax returns, Social Security, and other government payments," said H-E-B staff.

Customers can conveniently manage their accounts with the H-E-B Debit mobile app, which allows users to check account balances, view transaction history, and manage alerts.

