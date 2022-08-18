H-E-B hosting job fair at all store locations across Texas on August 23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is gearing up to host a one-day hiring event to help fill full- and part-time positions at all store locations.

This hiring event will be the retailer's largest-ever one-day hiring event.

H-E-B will provide on-site interviews on Tuesday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store in Texas.

Organizers say an online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted.

"Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit. An online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted," said H-E-B officials.

"For interviews, translators and disability accommodations will be available upon request," said organizers.

Tuesday's hiring event will focus on filling roles such as Curbside attendees, checkers, produce and deli representatives, artisan bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, True Texas BBQ restaurant workers, and more.

"While roles, such as checker and in-store shoppers, will start at $15 per hour, starting pay for specific roles are listed in their respective job descriptions, which can be found on the H-E-B Careers site," said organizers.

Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply for customer service associate, checker, Curbie, and Curbside in-store shopper opportunities.

According to H-E-B officials, other store positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 years old.

All candidates are encouraged to complete an application before attending the job fair. Applications and details about open positions can be found at careers.heb.com/careerfair.

