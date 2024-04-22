H-E-B giving away 250,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas for Earth Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B will be giving away 250,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas to celebrate Earth Day.

On April 22, customers who visit any H-E-B location in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

"Since 2008, H-E-B has given out more than three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day," said HEB officials.

Customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

"This year’s Earth Day tote highlights the H-E-B Our Texas, Our Future commitment, which is the company’s mission to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas," added officials.

