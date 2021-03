CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

In June, the Texas-based grocery chain launched its online portal for residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations on its website.

According to H-E-B's website, it is receiving a steady supply of vaccines from the government and posting appointments daily.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment click here.

You are advised to keep checking the site for openings.

Walk-ins are not accepted.