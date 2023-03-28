H-E-B celebrates its distinctive women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Women's History Month draws to an end, H-E-B wanted to celebrate its very own.

On Tuesday, 33 women at H-E-B stores across the Coastal Bend were recognized at the Women of Distinction award ceremony at the Texas State Aquarium.

H-E-B hosts this event to celebrate the women who have made difference in their work place and community.

Mandy Espericueta works at the H-E-B location at Moore Plaza. She said she was honored to be recognized at Tuesday's ceremony.

"I really take pride in working for H-E-B and they've always shown me nothing but kindness," said Espericueta. "So,I really try to give that back to our partners and form those relations, And I think that's one of the really important things and what we heard in a lot of the messages from the leaders about our women of distinction."

Lisella Mercada works at the H-E-B Plus! on Saratoga. She echoed the same message.

"It's just really nice to hear the different qualities that each of them display and to know that we're all in this together," said Mercado.

All of the women honored were nominated by their co-workers for this award.