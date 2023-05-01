H-E-B celebrates Corpus Christi educators with the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi educators received statewide recognition for their hard work and dedication in the classroom at an awards ceremony on Sunday, according to a press release from H-E-B.

H-E-B announced the winners of the 21st annual H-E-B Excellence in Education award in a ceremony at the La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio.

In all, two school districts, an early childhood school, a public school board and eight educators from all across Texas received grants and $430,000 in cash awards. Since 2002, the program has awarded over $13 million in cash and grants to various Texas teachers and schools, the release states.

Judges that feature former winners, school administrators, and university and community leaders, selected the 2023 winners from a pool of 58 finalists. They include:



Rising Star Elementary: Katie Doyle, Flour Bluff Intermediate School, Flour Bluff ISD

Principal Elementary: Dr. Christina Barrera, Moses Menger Elementary School, Corpus Christi ISD

Large School District: Corpus Christi ISD, Corpus Christi, Texas

Respected author, report and columnist Thomas L. Friedman delivered the keynote speech for the event.

Nominations for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are now open.

