A student at Hamlin Middle School was taken into custody Monday morning after an unloaded gun was found in his backback.

The student was taken to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Department and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a laces weapons are prohibited charge, a second-degree felony.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke was unsure if the first charge is a stage jail felony or a class A misdemeanor.