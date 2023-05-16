Gun found in car on King High School campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a letter to parents and guardians of students at King High School on Tuesday, Principal Farrell said that a gun and ammunition was found in car in the King High School parking lot.

Campus police were alerted to the vehicle when a "gathering" was investigated.

Those involved in the incident were immediately taken into custody.

As a precaution, Principal Farrell said that security on campus will be increased for the remainder of the week.

CCISD

