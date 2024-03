CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Saturday the Gulf Reach Institute will be hosting their Plastic Avengers Unite STEM Café, middle school and high school students will learn about micro-plastics and how they affect our environment, and students will participate in hands-on activities.

The event will take place at the Antonio E Garcia Center at 2021 Agnes St on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 2:15 PM.

This is a free event and pizza and drinks will be provided.