Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures conducts emergency test today

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file image.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will be conducting an emergency response drill this afternoon. No community action is needed.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will be conducting an emergency test today
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 12:15:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will be conducting an emergency response drill this afternoon. No community action is needed.

Neighbors in the area of the plant may hear sirens and see emergency trucks responding and spraying water. Traffic control measures are in place with support from local law enforcement teams.

Construction personnel – about 3,000 people – will be instructed to exit safely.

A smaller group will remain inside the manufacturing administration complex to run this drill and monitor response procedures. Emergency response teams will conduct further activities to verify and validate our abilities to respond to emergencies and site evacuation procedures.

Remember, this is a test.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education