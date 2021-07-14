Gulf Coast Growth Ventures conducts emergency test today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will be conducting an emergency response drill this afternoon. No community action is needed.

Neighbors in the area of the plant may hear sirens and see emergency trucks responding and spraying water. Traffic control measures are in place with support from local law enforcement teams.

Construction personnel – about 3,000 people – will be instructed to exit safely.

A smaller group will remain inside the manufacturing administration complex to run this drill and monitor response procedures. Emergency response teams will conduct further activities to verify and validate our abilities to respond to emergencies and site evacuation procedures.

Remember, this is a test.

