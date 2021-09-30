Guajardo reports from Bloomberg program in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, New York — If it's Thursday, it's time for our weekly chat with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Even if she's not in our city.

This week we caught up with the mayor via Zoom because she's away in New York City attending the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative Program.

Guajardo is one of two Texas mayors who are participating in the program this year.

There are 40 mayors taking part.

The initiative is geared at helping mayors across the globe.

And it has a focus on equipping city leadership with the ability to make progress on policies most important to them and their constituents.

Program participants also take away leadership skills and management tools to tackle their city's complex challenges and improve their area's quality of life.

"We come together to see how best we can handle these issues and make our communities better," Guajardo said. "We're sharing ideas and getting direct instruction from Harvard professors.

Guajardo aims to take skills she is learning at the institute and bringing them back home.

"Our council is ushering in a new era of progress and with that has to come ideas on how to do things differently and how to do things better. It's very easily said but how do you do it?" she said. "So being instructed and listening to Harvard instructors at the Bloomberg Leadership Initiative is a huge advantage because the program focuses on leadership, it focuses on city management, innovation and the capacity to solve of problems rather than just try to figure them out. So it's a very big advantage and couldn't have come at a better time. "

The City Leadership Initiative runs every year.

Forty participating mayors select two senior officials to attend the initiative with them.