Grow Local South Texas Holiday Market kicks off Nov. 29

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Get a head start on your Holiday shopping at the Grow Local South Texas annual Holiday Market.

Every Wednesday for the 4 weeks before Christmas, shoppers can enjoy a variety of local vendors, food trucks, live music, and other activities.

"Along with our usual two dozen regular small businesses at the market, the Holiday Markets add 17 special Holiday Vendors to increase the opportunities for the public to shop locally for presents," said organizers.

Customers can also use SNAP EBT to shop with eligible food vendors.

"For every dollar spent when swiping your Lonestar (or other SNAP EBT) card, customers will receive a bonus dollar coupon, up to $50.00 per market, while funding lasts," added organizers.

Other Special Events During Holiday Market Include:

November 29th - Cooking Demo with Chef Dean Sprague @ 6 PM! Learn, Taste, & Take home a recipe card for Braised Korean Pork Shoulder Bites. Featuring SNAP-eligible ingredients that you can find at the market.

December 13th - Ugly Sweater Contest & New Cooking Demonstration

December 20th - Photos with Santa & Veggie Vouchers which are available for the first 100 children (5-17 yrs) at the market. Kids can sign up for $5.00 worth of paper veggie vouchers that can be used during that market to purchase fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, or food-producing plants.

For more information, visit the Grow Local South Texas website here.