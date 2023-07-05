Group of thieves caught after burglarizing Gulf Coast Eye Institute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of four thieves are facing serious consequences after they allegedly burglarized an eye care office in Falfurrias.

Falfurrias Police said it happened Thursday, June 29 at the Gulf Coast Eye Care Institute on West Rice Street near South Gardner Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police Chief Will Barton said his department received a call Friday morning after associates returned to work.

"When they walked in, they saw all the damage. The mirrors, glass counters, and even the chairs were tossed and destroyed," Barton said.

All of the damages added up to $15,000 in damages and the thieves got away with more than 100 eye glass frames. So far, Falfurrias PD has recovered at least 80 pairs of frames.

Barton said the intruders cut the power when they first got inside, but a nearby security camera caught their escape and later allowed law enforcement to find them. It also helped them figure out that the group's ages was between 8-years-old and 11-years-old.

"The individuals that owned the video were able to pinpoint the children," Barton said. "They knew exactly who they were and that's how we were able to contact the parents afterwards."

KRIS 6 News tried reaching out to Gulf Coast Eye Institute, but have been able to reach anyone on their team.

As of now, Chief Barton said no charges have been filed yet, but the parents are working on an alternative way to discipline the group.

No one was hurt during the incident.

