Group in Alice runs mile for fallen Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys

ALICE, Texas — A group in Alice ran a mile for fallen Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys on Friday evening.

“It’ll be seven o’clock his time which actually puts it at six o’clock our time,” April Soto said.

Soto is a member of Down to Run or DTR in Alice.

Inspired by Florida teen Zechariah Cartlidge’s run honoring officer Benys, the group decided to run a mile around Anderson Park.

The group was escorted by the Alice Police Department and the Jim Wells Sheriff’s Office.

Texas Highway Patrolman Jose Gonzalez joined them on foot.

“What if I didn’t make it home?” Gonzalez said. “How would my family feel? And, I can only imagine what they're feeling today.”

The Benys’ family was on everyone’s mind.

“The pain and the suffering,” Soto said. “I mean just our prayers and condolences are there.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, in 2021 there have been 405 law deaths in law enforcement in the line of duty.

“Fifty-three are by gunfire, 53 are auto related and 299 are from other causes,” Gonzalez said. “And, in my opinion, that is too high and the community coming together really helps us lower that number.”

Friday’s runners asked communities to keep officer Benys and first responders in their prayers.

“Don’t worry about being hurt,” Runner Alyssa Rivera said. “Because, no matter what, cops are here to protect you, not to hurt you.”

