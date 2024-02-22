Watch Now
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fifth and Elm Project in Portland’s Leisure and Entertainment District

Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 18:07:01-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Loud cheers could be heard at the groundbreaking ceremony held by the city of Portland Wednesday evening for the Fifth & Elm Project in Portland's Leisure and Entertainment District.

It took about six years to reach this point, and many people came together to make this a successful project.

"This is a real game changer for the city of Portland. This is a project like no other in South Texas. It's a place where people can come and gather, for families to enjoy, and it's going to increase our economic benefit to our hometown area. So, all those things together make it a super project for Portland," said Randy Wright, Portland City Manager.

The project will take about two years to complete.

