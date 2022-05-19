Ground broken for new apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a great need for housing in Corpus Christi, and a big step was taken Thursday toward filling that need.

Ground has been broken for a new apartment complex near the Downtown area.

The Palms at Blucher apartment complex will be built on the 200 block of Carancahua, where the old fire training station used to be.

The 72-unit complex will cost just over $19 million, and is expected to have one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Construction will take about a year.

Prospera Housing Community Services Executive Director and CEO Gilbert Piette said it will provide housing for about 285 residents, including lots of children.

"Because of that and the services we provide, we do a lot of educational assistance for the students 'cause we really want to make sure that the kids at this property have every chance to, in the future to really step up and enjoy a good quality life," he said.

The housing community will also have a computer lab, indoor play area for kids, fitness center, laundry service and a food pantry.

Piette said the food pantry won't just be for residents but for anyone who walks in off the street looking for a meal.