Gregory-Portland middle school students support their friend's battle against cancer

PORTLAND, Texas — Kendall Ramos is a cheerleader and a volleyball player, but above all else she is very loved by her friends. It was clear to see at the 'Rally for Ramos' event that her teammates at Gregory-Portland Middle School set up to support her.

“We thought, why don’t we just surprise her and be like ‘hey, we all love you.’ Just show her how supportive we all are for her,” says Aubrae Espinoza, one of Kendall’s friends.

Kendall was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, this past summer and began chemotherapy not long after. Kendall’s friends and team were quick to come up with 'Rally for Ramos' to raise money to support her and her family during her battle with cancer. The team hopes to raise awareness of osteosarcoma as well.

Since this past summer they have sold Rally for Ramos spirit wear and collected donations. They have been able to raise over $10,000.

During the rally, Kendall was surprised as her volleyball coach pulled her onto the court. The crowd and her team did not hold back their cheers of support.

The team was able to raise over $1,000 at the event. They say its Kendall’s positivity that rallies the community together.

Courtesy Gregory-Portland Middle School cheer

“She’s been doing amazing with everything, such a positive person, such a great attitude through it all,” says Raeleigh Devine, Kendall’s teammate & close friend.

You can buy your own Rally for Ramos spirit wear here: https://kendallstrong.spiritsale.com/?fbclid=IwAR2_CqmM2YOGMgsg_NmtZuMXhazlDRuTfIuv0mWM7R2h9g6mMmu6vN0nAa8

Or you can donate to their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kendall-fight-osteosarcoma

