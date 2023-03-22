Gregory-Portland ISD celebrates teachers of the year

GREGORY, Texas — Teachers at Gregory-Portland ISD were celebrated for their hard work.

On Wednesday, the district held its Teacher of the Year Awards luncheon. Every year, area school districts select its top educators to be chosen for various awards.

"We value our educators so much and they do so much going above and beyond every day, and really every minute of every day for our students," said GPISD superintendent Michelle Cavazos.

Kayla Charlton teaches at Stephen F. Austin Elementary in Gregory.

She was one of several teachers who were recognized.

"Honestly I don't even know how I went above these amazing women in front of me because they are all amazing teachers," said Charlton, who won the district elementary teacher award.

The following teachers attended Wednesday's luncheon:

Ms. Lisa Garcia - East Cliff Elementary

Mrs. Kayla Charlton - S.F. Austin Elementary (campus & district elementary teacher of the year)

Mrs. Lori O'Riley - T.M. Clark Elementary

Mrs. Claudia Arroyo - W.C. Andrews Elementary

Mrs. Stacey McClary - GP Middle School (campus & district secondary teacher of the year)

Mrs. Janae Lacy - Gregory Portland High School

Wednesday's winners now go on to compete in the region two division before they make their way to the state level.

We wish all of our Coastal Bend teachers good luck.

