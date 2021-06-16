Gregory-Portland HS looking for new principal

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School is looking for a new principal.

The Gregory-Portland district announced that Gabe Alvarado is resigning to take over as principal at Tuloso-Midway hHigh School.

Alvarado says he's taking that job because it's closer to his family.

“I’ve been fortunate to work for Gregory-Portland ISD for the past five years, and this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Alvarado said in a statement released on Gregory-Portland's Facebook page. “My home is in Tuloso-Midway, my children go to school in T‑MISD, and my wife is a teacher in the same district. This opportunity will give me more time close to home, and I’ll have the chance to see my daughters perform in school activities more often – which is absolutely my highest personal priority.”

There is currently no timetable as to when Gregory-Portland will have a new principal in place.