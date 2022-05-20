Gregory eatery highlights the importance of rip current safety

CORPUS CHRISTI — If you've traveled through Gregory there is a good chance you've stopped by Sarcastic Susie's for a bite to eat.

It's a local favorite, and Friday they gave their customers an important lesson in rip current safety.

They played host to the Je'Sani Smith Foundation.

The organization was created back in 2019 after its namesake drowned, after being swept up by rip currents.

Je'Sani's mother was on hand to present a poster to the restaurant which has important rip current safety information on it.

The display will be a permanent reminder to customers of the dangers of rip currents here in the Coastal Bend, especially during the summer season.

Learn more about the Je'Sani Smith Foundation here.