Green Lake Dam collapses in Portland following severe weather

PORTLAND, Texas — For years, the people of Portland have monitored the Green Lake dam at the Northshore Country Club, and have anticipated its collapse. On Tuesday, the dam finally gave, thanks to the recent storms in the area.

Dozens of people were in the area to watch the event, including Lisa Parker, whose house is next to the dam.

“Scary and heart wrenching,” Parker said about the dam collapse. “The worst of it is over, I hope, and it looks like we’re safe. So, I’m thankful for that.”

Parker said she has lived in her home for ten years, and has been keeping a close eye on the dam for four.

“Water always finds a way and you don’t know where it’s going to go. That’s why I’ve been out here off an on all day monitoring,” she said.

Thankfully, the water does not seem to pose a threat to her home.

Another witness at the dam collapse was Portland resident Chance Eubanks.

“It was pretty cool, it was scary, honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. But, it was cool to watch,” Eubanks said of the collapse.

Now, Eubanks is interested to see what’s next for the area.

“I grew up around here, used to fish around here, but I don’t know how it’s going to be now with that waterfall, if that lake will even still be there,” he said.