Green hydrogen plans announced by Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Authority is taking the first steps in pursuing green hydrogen.

It announced Tuesday that it has entered into a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding with Ares Management Corporation for the development of the infrastructure that would support the "production of green hydrogen and optionality to provide renewable power directly to the port and its customers," according to a Port news release.

The development is planned for property already owned by the port, the release states.

Green hydrogen is produced by passing an electric current, which with generated from a renewable energy source, through water without any emissions.

The agreement between the Port and Ares outlines preliminary provisions for a renewable energy and clean fuel hub that will include solar facilities, battery storage facilities, and electrolyzer facilities.

"As the Energy Port of the Americas, we are working to find new ways to operationalize our commitment to decarbonization. This project not only brings a new type of economic activity to our gateway, but it will directly meet the needs of our current customers, many of whom use hydrogen in their production processes,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi, in a release. “Partnering with a company like Ares, which has made a demonstrable capital commitment to renewable energy initiatives, is a fantastic opportunity for the Port.”

