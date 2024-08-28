Grand jury says no to criminal charges against former Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — A Nueces County Grand Jury has decided not to indict former Nueces County Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker.

On April 12, 2022, Shaker was arrested for 17 violations of the Texas Occupations Code. Each charge was a third-degree felony that carried a $50,000 bond.

He resigned from his position about a week after his arrest.

According to a press release sent by Shaker's attorneys, a Nueces County grand jury met on Thursday, Aug. 22. They reviewed the charges and evidence against him and decided there was not enough evidence to charge Shaker with the felony crimes he was accused of.

Therefore, the grand jury decided not to indict him and issued a No-bill. His attorneys also say the Texas Medical Board reviewed the complaints filed on Dr. Shaker and declined to take any action against him.

The press release states:

"Dr. Shaker is grateful for the actions of the grand jury and hopes to rebuild his life and restore his reputation and after the intense media scrutiny and attention, he hopes to enjoy his privacy with his family."

In February, Nueces County paid $300,000 in a settlement involving 32 families who filed complaints against the office.

Some families claimed the Medical Examiner's office negligently handled bodies, mutilated some bodies, and death certificates were falsified.

In 2022, KRIS 6 News spoke with the Canel family, who said the Medical Examiner's Office mutilated their infant son's body in 2016.