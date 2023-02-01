Watch Now
Governor Abbott visits local school

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 31, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott paid a visit to Corpus Christi on Tuesday evening as the guest speaker at Parent Empowerment Night at Annapolis Christian Academy.

The governor spoke about the importance of parents in their children's education. He went on to tell the crowd that educating the next generation is, "a fundamental priority in the state of Texas."

Annapolis Christian Academy is a private school, but they do offer financial aid to students who may need it.

