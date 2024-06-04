Gov. Abbott speaks with KRIS 6 News on President Biden's executive order on immigration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott on President Biden's recent executive order on immigration, capping the daily limit of asylum seekers crossing into the U.S. at 2,500.

Gov. Abbott touched on several key points, including:



The order does nothing to address illegal immigration

Entices illegal immigration

'Zero' people should be allowed to cross the border illegally

Pressure coming from American people

Biden administration is desperate to deal with the #1 issue

