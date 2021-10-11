Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday stating that no entity in Texas can force any receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual.

In Abbott's order, he states, "countless Texans fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID- 19 vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19".

The order aims at helping any employee or consumer "who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

Governor Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate to add this issue to the third special session agenda.

The executive order will be canceled once legislation is passed.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Governor Abbott in a release.

