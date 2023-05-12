Gov. Abbott activates additional flash flood resources for Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources before projected flash flooding across the state this weekend.

"As storms with heavy rainfall move across our state this weekend, Texans are advised to remain weather-aware and mindful of flash flood risks in their area," Abbott said in a release. "Additional flash flooding resources have been activated to prepare the state’s swift response for any emergency assistance over the course of this storm. As many of us gather with our families this Mother's Day weekend, Texans are also urged to remain extremely cautious and avoid crossing flowing streams or flooded roadways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

The release states according to the National Weather Service, Central, South, and Southwest Texas face an increased risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning Friday through Sunday.

The following state resources were placed on standby for mobilization as conditions warrant:



Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/Water/Wastewater Monitoring

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit map.texasflood.org for more information.

Sign up for your community’s warning system.

Build a disaster supply kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas—never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.