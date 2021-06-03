Got bulky trash? Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' program is back to help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Litter Critter program resumes this Saturday.

“I am proud to reintroduce Litter Critter city-wide for the residents of Corpus Christi," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "This is my promise to you in action! Keeping Corpus Christi beautiful is my priority.”

According to the city, the Litter Critter program allows people to get rid of unwanted items outside of regularly scheduled brush and bulky item pickup dates.

Residents will be able to drop items off at the locations. Only brush and bulky items will be excepted. No tires, appliances, or household hazardous waste is allowed.

The first of a series of locations for the event will be Packery Channel Boat Ramp Parking Lot on Padre Island.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m..

The rest of the Litter Critter events will take place monthly at different locations.

The Island - June 5, 2021

Flour Bluff - July 10, 2021

Calallen - August 7, 2021

Tuloso Midway/Annaville - September 4, 2021

West Corpus Christi - October 2, 2021

South Corpus Christi - November 6, 2021

Midtown - December 4, 2021

Would you like to request another location for the litter critter program? Neighborhoods can fill out this application and turn it into the City Solid Waste Department for consideration.