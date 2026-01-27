Goodwill Industries partners with Coastal Bend College to offer college credit for job training

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries of South Texas and Coastal Bend College have launched a new workforce training partnership that allows people to earn college credit while learning job skills.

The collaboration enables participants in Goodwill's training programs to earn Continuing Education college credit and Occupational Skills Awards that appear on official Coastal Bend College transcripts. This creates a bridge between hands-on job training and formal education credentials that colleges and employers recognize.

The programs focus on skills that local employers actually need, providing participants with portable, college-recognized documentation of their workforce training.

"We are creating bold circumstances in education," Zachary Suarez, president of Coastal Bend College, said. "We are an institution that has set a mission to make sure that education is accessible and affordable and we receive you with open arms."

The partnership represents a critical step in strengthening workforce development across South Texas by formally recognizing workforce training through college-transcripted credentials.

Although the partnership was announced today at Goodwill's Rockport store and Job Connections Center, Suarez said the partnership had been in development since last year.

For more information click here or call 361-884-4068.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!