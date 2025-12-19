Goodbye Sam and Louie's, Hello Saucy Mama's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local Bay Area pizzeria owner is scrambling to rebuild her online presence after her former franchise unexpectedly shut down her digital accounts during her transition to independence.

Pam Chavez, owner of what is now called Saucy Mama's, discovered the problem when she logged onto DoorDash from home to check on nighttime orders and found her account had been closed without notice.

KRIS6 Pam Chavez, Owner of Saucy Mama's

The situation worsened when Chavez realized her Google Business account was also shut down, showing "permanently closed" on Google Maps and listing an incorrect phone number that prevented customers from reaching her.

KRIS 6 Google Business Account Closed

"I had a couple drive from the island the other day and they told me they were trying to call and couldn't get through and it was saying disconnected and it obviously says permanently closed when they are searching for the previous business name," Chavez said. "So unless they make the intention to stop by and see that we are still open there is not an online presence right now. So I am fighting to get that done as quickly as possible it just takes time."

KRIS6 News Saucy Mama's Pizzeria New Logo

The former Sam and Louise's pizzeria has rebranded as Saucy Mama's, focusing on homemade sauces, homemade dough and more nutritious meals.

Despite the digital setbacks, Chavez remains open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new website will be Eatsaucymamas.com, and the restaurant is located inside the Park-Dale Plaza on South Staples Street.

Saucy Mama's Number: (361)257-1295

