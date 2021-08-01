Good Market benefits The Purple Door

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People were able to shop at the Good Market and also help victims of domestic abuse on Saturday.

The event was held at Nueces Brewing Company where visitors got the opportunity to see what different vendors had to offer while also helping the non-profit organization who helps victims of domestic abuse, The Purple Door.

People got to enjoy products from their favorite vendors, music and of course some very tasty food.

"It's a great opportunity for local vendors, for us to show what we have, to interact with the community," said local vensor Judith Perez.

Market goers had the opportunity to give a donation to The Purple Door and get free goodies.