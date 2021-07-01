Local congressman: A wall isn't the answer

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who represents people in Duval, Brooks, and Jim Hogg, says Texas should focus on spending money on other things.

"It is something that, at the state level, the governor should look at, and make sure we make the investments in our power grid before we build any walls," he said.

Gonzalez believes that a physical barrier is unneccesary, and believes that a virtual one would be better.

He also said solving root problems in Central America is vital.

"We should be thinking about aerostats, cameras, sensors that we are already using in many countries that works," he said.

Law-enforcement officials from different states have been deployed to Texas to help with the border situation.

Brooks County sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez, who was at today’s gathering in the Rio Grande Valley, said these officers will greatly help the area.

"In my county, it would help,” he said. “It just all depends what county they go to, it depends what the governor is looking at.”

Martinez said Wednesday’s event gave the law-enforcement officials present an opportunity to be heard and to talk “about situations that they have experienced in their respective counties, as I did."

Gonzalez said he anticipates Vice President Harris will visit the border in the Rio Grande Valley, but that the issue is going to take more than just building a wall.

“I truly believe we need to address the root cause of this migration,” he said.