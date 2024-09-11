Golden Chick giving back to local schools with its charity campaign now through Dec. 29

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Golden Chick restaurants are giving back to over 230 schools with its second annual franchise-wide charity campaign now through Dec. 29.

“This partnership has given us both a stronger identity and purpose as an organization,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer at Golden Chick. “This year, we’ve doubled the length of time of the campaign, allowing guests to not only enjoy more of the limited-time offering but also to maximize the funds that we can contribute to schools in the communities that have given us so much love and support over the years.”

Golden Chick will donate 50 cents from every order of its new churro menu item to support the initiative through Dec. 29.

“We are looking forward to continuing to get to know our communities even better through this initiative,” added Terry, “it’s an incredible way to unite each of our franchisees under one cause to give back.”

Golden Chick will also feature new Lemon Pepper Wings to accompany its spicy menu mainstay, Wicked Wings. For additional ways for guests to find value, Golden Chick will have specials on its wings, including the popular Wing Wednesday and Weekend promotion, with 24 wings and four freshly baked Yeast rolls for $19.99.