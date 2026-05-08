Gloria Hicks Elementary students receive free books through "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Gloria Hicks Elementary School received five free books today as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation and the Heil Law Firm. The initiative targets Title I schools — low-income schools — in communities where Scripps stations operate, distributing books through free Scholastic book fairs throughout the school year and giving students the power to choose their own books.

School librarian Andrea Martinez said the program has already made a measurable difference.

"We have seen such an increase in their reading this year. We have 1st graders reading at a 3rd grade level and several students that are reading 2 years ahead," Martinez said.

Student Aaron Lopez Calas shared his enthusiasm for the books he received.

"I like to read so much," Lopez Calas said.

"I liked the five books so much that I wanted to read until 12 at night but I couldn't because I had to sleep," Lopez Calas said.

This is the second time these students have received free books through the campaign. In January, they received five books as well.

The campaign is 100% donor-funded, with all money staying in the local community and every dollar donated going directly toward purchasing books for children in need. To date, the campaign has distributed more than 1 million books.

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