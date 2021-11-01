Giant sinkhole irritating local motorists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local drivers are voicing their frustration on social media about a 30-foot sinkhole at the intersection of Bear Lane and Navigation Boulevard.

District 3 City Councilman Roland Barerra says a sewer collapse, due to the high amount of rain we've seen this year, is to blame.

Crews are still working to remove water from the site, but have run into a problem because the sewer lines are still in use.

"The sewer line still has to be running so, we've got to run some bypass along there as well as dry it up," Barrera said. "And with all the recent rains and then you know you kind of throw in there some of the supply chain issues, its just been kind of very difficult to get to."

Barrera says additional wells have been installed, and he believes crews are close to draining the area and installing a new manhole.

Work should be done by the end of November.

