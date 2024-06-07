Get your cheddar biscuit fix before Red Lobster plans to close Coprus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you haven't dined at Red Lobster here in Corpus Christi in awhile, you better make plans to go get some cheddar biscuits and shrimp scampi before they close their doors for good.

Red Lobster has identified the locations that are in danger of shutting down if a court approves its plan following bankruptcy.

The company, which became the world's largest seafood restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy last month and wants to shutter several dozen more restaurants.

Red Lobster said it had more than a billion dollars in debt and less than 30 million in cash on hand. The chain plans to sell its business to its lenders in return for financing to keep operating.

Part of the plan is to close some of its nearly 600 restaurants, including the Corpus Christi location. Red Lobster already closed roughly 50 U.S. locations a few weeks before bankruptcy.

