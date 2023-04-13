Get ready to get sandy for Texas Sandfest 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The largest beach sand sculpting competition in North America is gearing up for its annual event.

If you love sand castles, then Texas SandFest is the place to be to see some of the best sand sculptors at work.

Master sculptors from all over the world have made their way to Port Aransas, Texas, to make beautiful pieces of art.

Texas SandFest takes place from April 14 to April 16. Friday's schedule will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. SandFest will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on Texas SandFest, visit their website here.

Here are some tips for Texas SandFest 2023:

1. Get there early because parking gets congested. Texas SandFest parking and shuttles will be located at several locations.

2. Don't forget cash. Tickets to SandFest must be purchased with cash at the event, and most vendors accept only cash. WiFi connections are spotty, so paying with digital apps may not be an option.

3. Online ticket sales are now closed. You can purchase them at the event.

4. Don't forget your hat and sunblock.

5. Please be aware of beach conditions — such as high tides, loose sand, wet sand, and blowing sand.