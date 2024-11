CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This December, the Corpus Christi Hooks have a Christmas present for the whole city as they offer two free movies on the field in December.

Bring a blanket and bundle up on the field to watch Frozen on December 6th. On December 14th you can really get in the Christmas spirit as you find out How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 6:30 p.m.

