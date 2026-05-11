CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May is Get Caught Reading Month, and if you have a book sitting on your shelf collecting dust, now might be the time to finally pick it up.

For those looking for a comfortable spot to read, The Cookie Plot Books, an independent bookstore and bakery located at McArdle and Airline in Corpus Christi, offers a welcoming space for readers of all backgrounds and interests.

Co-owner Gracie Schlater said the store was designed with community in mind.

"We created to be a third space, so that means you're home away from home, so we are an independent bookstore and bakery and so we carry all kinds of books and of course lots of sweet treats and coffee and all that fun stuff," Schlater said.

Get Caught Reading Month: The Cookie Plot Books offers a cozy space for readers in Corpus Christi

Inclusion is central to The Cookie Plot's identity. The store carries a wide range of titles and actively works to make all customers feel welcome.

"We like to be a safe space, we like including all kinds of books. We included the LGBTQ plus book club. We also have an LGBTQ plus section as well, and we love partnering with other community members and partners such as Pride Corpus Christi," Schlater said.

The store's offerings go beyond romance novels and bestsellers. For sports fans, The Cookie Plot recently launched a sports book club with a unique twist — members read a book tied to a sport and then go out and experience it.

"So another thing that we started is a sports book club. So we read a book based on a sport and then we go out to that sport and go do it. So so far we've gone to a Hooks game, we've gone to an Ice Rays game, and so it's been really fun and so I'm trying to plan out the next one to see what we do," Schlater said.

Around 100 people attended the Ice Rays book club event, and around 20 attended the Hooks outing.

Beyond book clubs, The Cookie Plot hosts a variety of events throughout the month, including painting nights and craft nights. Schlater said the events have had a meaningful impact on the community.

"I've seen so many people make friendships out of our events, which is probably the greatest thing to be because you find people who love reading as much as you do and love something so passionately and love sharing it with other people," Schlater said.

The store has also grown its event calendar thanks to publishers reaching out to hold book signings. Schlater said those partnerships help put Corpus Christi on the map.

"Hey, let's have a virtual event, hey maybe they can come over here and so they need proof of that and so that's what we're here for to say 'no, people from Corpus really, we love you, please come,'" Schlater said.

Get Caught Reading Month is also a reminder that reading doesn't have to mean a physical book. E-books and audiobooks are popular alternatives for those on the go.

The Cookie Plot offers comfortable seating areas, including couches and tables, where visitors can enjoy bakery snacks, coffee options and even mimosas while they read.

For those not ready to commit to purchasing a book, local libraries are another option. Corpus Christi has 6 public libraries available to residents. In Kingsville, the Robert J. Kleberg Public Library serves the community, and Alice also has its own public library.

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