Get a DQ Blizzard and help a child on Miracle Treat Day Oct. 28

Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 25, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been craving a Blizzard from Dairy Queen lately, this is your sign to get one on Thursday Oct. 28, because when you buy a blizzard, $1 will stay local and go to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Miracle Treat Day is a way for the hospital and participating DQ locations to come together "to change kids’ health and change the future".

“Driscoll plays an essential role in providing much needed life-changing care for kids and their families in South Texas. We are conducting research, offering preventative care, providing health and safety education and other support services to build healthier communities,” said Whitney Hendley in a press release; CMN Hospitals Program Director at Driscoll.

Dairy Queen's goal this year to raise for Driscoll Children's Hospital is $4.6 million. Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $72 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

