George P. Bush brings AG campaign to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush paid a visit to the Coastal Bend on Tuesday.

He was here as part of his campaign for Texas Attorney General. He greeted supporters first in Beeville at the John W. Galloway Economic Center before moving on to Corpus Christi were he met with voters over at Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q.

Bush is a republican and is looking to dethrone the current State Attorney General, fellow republican, Ken Paxton.

Early voting for the March Primary starts February 14. Election Day is March 1.

