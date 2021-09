CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you feel like you're paying more for gas right now, you're not imagining things.

Compared to this time last year, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded is up about a dollar.

The average price nationwide sits at $3.25 a gallon.

People living in the San Francisco area are paying the most at $4.47 a gallon.

The lowest is Houston at $2.72.

And this morning in Corpus Christi, Triple-A shows we're paying an average of about $2.75 a gallon on average.