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Gas Prices slowly falling in the Coastal Bend

The average price for a gallon of gas has continued to trend downward over the past few days following the spike last month caused by the conflict in the middle east
Gas Photo
Scripps News Group
Gas Photo
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CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Gas prices are slowly falling both here in the Coastal Bend, and across the country.

As of Saturday, March 28, The average price for a gallon of gas in the united states is now $3.95. That's down four cents from the peak of $3.99.

In Texas, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.56. That's down from the peak of $3.61.

In Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.38, which is down twenty cents from a peak of $3.58.

The cheapest station's for gas in Corpus Christi as of March 28 are the Murphy USA at 1801 S Padre Island Drive with a price of $3.24 per gallon. The Sam's Club on S Padre Island Drive also has a price of $3.24 per gallon. The Valero at 5702 Kostoryz Road has a price of $3.25 per gallon.

All prices were found using GasBuddy.

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