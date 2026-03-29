Gas Prices slowly falling in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Gas prices are slowly falling both here in the Coastal Bend, and across the country.

As of Saturday, March 28, The average price for a gallon of gas in the united states is now $3.95. That's down four cents from the peak of $3.99.

In Texas, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.56. That's down from the peak of $3.61.

In Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.38, which is down twenty cents from a peak of $3.58.

The cheapest station's for gas in Corpus Christi as of March 28 are the Murphy USA at 1801 S Padre Island Drive with a price of $3.24 per gallon. The Sam's Club on S Padre Island Drive also has a price of $3.24 per gallon. The Valero at 5702 Kostoryz Road has a price of $3.25 per gallon.

All prices were found using GasBuddy.