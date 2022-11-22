Gas prices fall below $3 ahead of Thanksgiving for first time since January, according to AAA Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Holiday Gas Watch.

That price is 13 cents less than Tuesday of last week and is four cents less per gallon compared to this time last year.

"Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.19 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.77 per gallon," said officials.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is 12 cents less when compared to Tuesday of last week. National gas prices are 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The Texas gas price average fell below $3 for the first time since mid-January, according to AAA Texas gas price data.

Analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently near/below $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year.

“Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

“AAA Texas will come to the rescue of more than 18,000 motorists this Thanksgiving. To avoid breakdowns and maximize fuel economy, we recommend motorists have their vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic before hitting the road," added officials.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

