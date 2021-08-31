Gas prices expected to soar because of Ida

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just as the price of gas was beginning to fall, experts say you can expect it to rise again, thanks to Hurricane Ida.

According to Triple-A, the national average is $3.15.

An executive with GasBuddy-- a fuel-savings app-- says he expects prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon because of Ida.

The storm paused much of gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

About 96 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was brought to a halt by Ida.

