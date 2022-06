As many people prepare for their Fourth of July trip, our pump patrol is out in force looking for the cheapest gas prices.

On Thursday we found it at the Murphy's USA on Saratoga and Airline, where they're charging just $4.26 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Across town, prices have been on the way down and average right around $4.30.

