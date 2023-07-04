Garage fire in Flour Bluff snuffed by multiple fire departments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the Flour Bluff area on Tuesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a fire on the 1500 block of Meeks Road. Batallion Chief Billy Belyeu told KRIS 6 News that when crews arrived on the scene barn several yards back from the home was fully engulfed with fire.

Flour Bluff's ESD #2 as well as fire trucks from the Naval Air Station, arrived on the scene to help extinguish the flames.

"That's just kind of how we respond out here. We have we work in tandem with ESD, as well as the Navy. So we use some mutual aid out here, so that's why you see all the units," Belyeu told KRIS 6.

The fire was under control within 27 minutes. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.