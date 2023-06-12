Garage fire damages southside home Sunday; no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Fire crews responded to a fire around 12 a.m. Sunday on Lavaca Drive near South Padre Island Drive and Everhart Road.

Investigators said flames sparked in the garage and spread to the house.

"Investigators are on scene to determine the cause. Despite high heat and smoke conditions, firefighters were able to push through the house and extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes with no injuries to firefighters or residents," said CC Fire Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser.

According to officials, no one was home at the time of the fire, but there was significant damage caused to the residence.

