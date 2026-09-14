Funeral services announced for Corpus Christi boxing coach David Baltazar Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas. (KRIS) — Funeral services have been announced for longtime Corpus Christi boxing coach David Baltazar Jr., who spent decades mentoring young boxers at his Westside gym.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Baldwin Boulevard. The rosary will also be held that evening.

A funeral mass is set for Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Baltazar's son, David Baltazar III, said he plans to keep the gym open so kids in the community can continue to have a positive place to train and grow.

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